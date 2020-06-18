Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on managing COVID-19 as the state reopens

Gov. Mike DeWine:

Well, it's been tried before.

But I think that, you know, this is the opportunity. This is the time. If we cannot get these things done now, I don't know when we will ever get them done. I'm convinced we can do it. I think there is the public sentiment to do it. And we need to strike right now.

And so, you know, we came forward with proposals that I think will make a difference. If there's a police officer-involved shooting, have an agency, not that department, investigate it. Have prosecutors from not that area do the prosecution.

Psychological testing. There are some police officers — the vast majority of police officers do a great job. I started as a county prosecuting attorney. I love the police, and they do a great job.

But everybody knows, everybody knows who is close to law enforcement there are some people who should simply not be police officers. And they should be weeded out very early. They should be weeded out before they even have the opportunity to go through the testing and to go through the courses. We can do that.

The other thing that we see a lot, or at least we see — and I don't know if it's a lot, but we see police officers who get in trouble in one department, and they move to another department. We have over 800 police departments in the state of Ohio.

We need a central control agency. And so what we have proposed is to license police officers and have a regulatory body, just like we do for doctors, just like we do for nurses. We also have proposed that there should be an affirmative obligation to report.

Today, if a doctor sees another doctor doing something that is bad, they have to report it to the state medical board. It should be the same way with a police officer. If one police officer sees somebody else, another officer, and they're doing something they should not be doing, that needs to be reported, and there should be an affirmative obligation to do that.