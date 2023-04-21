Oklahoma county officials recorded making racist remarks, discussing killing reporter

Stephanie Sy:

Geoff, the recording was obtained by a local newspaper, The McCurtain Gazette-News. A reporter who has spent months investigating corruption at the sheriff's office left an audio recorder in the room after a county commissioner's meeting ended, suspecting the sheriff, the commissioner and others would continue to conduct business.

Instead, he apparently captured a recording of top county officials allegedly discussing wanting to kill a McCurtain Gazette reporter, while waxing nostalgic about the days when a sheriff could take a — quote — "Black guy, throw him in a cell and beat him."

We're going to play a snippet of the recording where the suggestions of murder continue in, we should warn you, graphic detail.