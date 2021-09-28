Climate, drug prices, child care and other issues at stake in reconciliation rift

Lisa Desjardins:

And, somehow, it got even muddier today.

Let me explain what's going on here. As we reported, the infrastructure bill has long been connected to that larger we call it reconciliation package. That's how they want to pass it in the Senate.

And Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said she would take a vote on that infrastructure bill Thursday. Well, she has an all-out rebellion from progressives, who think, if that happens, it will jeopardize that reconciliation bill. So we saw this statement today from progressives.

Pramila Jayapal, someone we have talked to here on the show, reiterated, doubled down on this statement, saying: "We will only vote for the infrastructure bill after passing the reconciliation bill."

That then was bolstered by Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the top progressives in this country. He came out and said today, we thought we had a deal that the two would only go together. He told people not to vote for the infrastructure bill this Thursday.

So how do they get the reconciliation bill moving? First, they need to figure out how big it's going to be. There's a real divide over that. And we're watching two key senators. Everyone is watching them, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. They are moderates who have said that $3.5 trillion number for kind of gross spending in this is too large for them.

But, Amna, they have not come up with their figure yet. Everyone is watching and waiting. The clock is ticking. And we will see if this infrastructure vote happens Thursday or not.