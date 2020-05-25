On Memorial Day, lifting of pandemic restrictions brings both relief and concern

Lisa Desjardins:

Baltimore's Mayor Jack Young had asked the president not to make the trip because the city is under stay-at-home orders.

Earlier the president wrote on Twitter that all schools should reopen soon. He also tweeted strong words about North Carolina, saying the state should commit to full capacity for the Republican National Convention planned in Charlotte for August, or, he wrote, the GOP should move it to another state.

His comments came days after North Carolina recorded its largest daily increase in cases yet. The state's governor said they are working with the GOP and relying on data and science to make decisions.

All this comes amid new travel restrictions to the U.S. Sunday, the Trump administration banned entry to foreigners leaving from Brazil. That country now has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, behind the U.S.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.