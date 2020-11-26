On Thanksgiving, remembering those we’ve lost due to COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

Eighty-four-year-old Mary Roman overcame childhood polio to win some 350 track and field medals, including at the Senior Olympics.

When she wasn't on the track, she was on the sidelines, cheering on her five boys and grandchildren in the same sport. Roman was a local celebrity in Norwalk, Connecticut, not just for her athleticism, but for her decades-long career as a city clerk.

Aldo Bazzarelli perfected each item on his namesake restaurant's menu, from butchering his own meats to preparing his homemade marinara sauce. Raised in Southern Italy, he was a born entrepreneur. He ran a barbershop as a child, before immigrating to the United States in 1968.

In his nearly 50 years running Bazzarelli's, he never fired an employee. The 73-year-old is remembered for his big heart, especially when it came to his five grandchildren.

April Dunn of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a driven advocate for those with disabilities. Denied a high school diploma of her own, April helped state lawmakers pass a bill that allowed students with disabilities to receive their degrees, and went on to work closely with the governor. Kind, outgoing, sociable, April was a great source of pride for her family. She was just 33.

Sean Boynes, once a captain in the U.S. Air Force, was a pharmacist dedicated to serving his Maryland clients. Sean received three degrees from Howard University, where he played football, mentored pharmacy students, and married his bride, Nicole, on campus. Funny and joyful, it was Sean's smile that caught Nicole's heart.

For Sierra and Gabrielle, their father was their comforter and cheerleader. He was 46 years old.

Vincent Lionti, a violist with the New York Metropolitan Opera for 33 years, was known for his quiet confidence, humility and kindness. Vincent's first teacher was his father, Victor, who conducted the Westchester Youth Symphony Orchestra, before passing the baton to Vincent in 1997.

Vincent met his wife, Kristin, in the Met cafeteria, and their family grew by one, Nicholas. Vincent would have turned 61 this month.

Judy Wilson-Griffin dedicated her life to helping high-risk mothers and babies as a perinatal nurse specialist in Saint Louis, Missouri. An educator and a leader, Judy addressed racial disparities in maternal health care and access to care. To her colleagues and patients, she was like a best friend, a sister, funny, humble, and gracious.

Judy also served in the U.S. Navy as a nurse. She was 63.

Tommy Lopez was known to Seattleites as the smiling face behind this family-owned food truck for almost two decades. Born in Mexico, the father of five served in the military there, before immigrating to the U.S. when he was 24. He made national headlines in 2017 for selling tacos to hungry drivers stranded in a massive interstate traffic jam.

He was 44 years old.

Seventy-four-year-old Wayne Reese Sr. was a quiet man anywhere but on the football field. He coached and mentored Louisiana high school football players for five decades. Some went on to play in the NFL, including one Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

From driving them to 6:00 a.m. practice, and helping hundreds secure college scholarships, his family says his shoulders were broad from always carrying the worries of others.

Captain Douglas Hickok was a member of the New Jersey National Guard Medical Unit specializing in emergency medicine. Described by his family as fearless, Hickok had prepared to help with the pandemic's spread before he was infected. Off-duty, the 57-year-old was an avid outdoorsman, grill master and father of two.

A third-generation service member, Captain Hickok was the U.S. military's first loss to the pandemic.

Robbin Hardy became a pastor when she was 25 years old and served as vice president of her church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her children remember a unifier, both in church and as the founder of a mentorship program for girls, where they say she reached more than 1,000 women, and did so in style.

Hardy was 56 years old.

Pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich of New York's Montefiore Medical Center garnered international acclaim for successfully separating 10 twins conjoined at the head, and advising dozens of other such surgeries. Outside the operating room, the 73-year-old was a bonsai tree enthusiast. He had a library of rare antique medical books and was an avid player of the Australian aboriginal instrument the didgeridoo.

His friends dubbed him the most interesting man in the world.

Vitalina Williams loved gardening and cooking with her husband in Salem, Massachusetts, when she wasn't working her two jobs at the local grocery store and Walmart. Bold and principled, Williams was known as the CEO and CFO of her family. She came to the United States from Guatemala in the 1990s, and spoke to her family there on the phone every day.

She was 59 years old.

Sixty-one-year-old Quinsey Simpson, a correctional officer at New York's Rikers Island, was known for his calm demeanor, great sense of humor, and hard work ethic. When he contracted COVID-19, Quinsey called in sick for only the second time in his 18 years on the job.

He was a mentor to the basketball players he coached, neighborhood school kids, and his 6-year-old son, Ayden.

Karen Ketcher dedicated her career to serving Native American tribes in her state of Oklahoma and across the country. Karen loved to sew, including memorable prom and wedding dresses, and spent all of her free time with her family, her grandkids and great grandkids.

In Tahlequah's Cherokee Nation, she was known as everyone's Granny Karen for loving everyone in the community like they were her own.

She was 70 years old.

Philip Kahn always carried his military photos with him, so he could tell his story. An Air Force co-pilot in World War II, Kahn was in the Battle of Iwo Jima and helped take aerial surveys of the damage wrought by the atomic bombs.

After the war, he settled in New York and was an electrical foreman on the construction of the World Trade Center. More devastating than the war, Philip often said, was the Spanish Flu pandemic, which killed his twin brother in infancy. Philip was 100 years old.

Lysa Dawn Robinson never went anywhere without a set of drumsticks. Known to fans as Lady Rhythm, the Philadelphia-born drummer toured the world with soul singer Billy Paul and played with many more artists, including Pink. Lysa was a go-to source for advice for her two sisters and nieces, who describe her as witty, charming, and a good listener. She was 55 years old.

For activist Josepha Eyre, her desire to help displaced refugees was largely inspired by her upbringing in Nazi-occupied Holland. In 1989 Josepha, or Jossy, founded the Women's Bean Project in Denver, Colorado, to create long-term solutions for homeless women through work and counseling.

Over the years, she welcomed people in need into her own family. She was active and tenacious, an inspiration to her children and grandchildren. Jossy was 89 years old.

Fifty-year-old Bobby Pin was known for his blue hair and infectious energy. Photography and filmmaking took Bobby around the world. He took photos at Burning Man festivals and filmed in Nepal and India, making countless friends along the way.

A perfectionist, Bobby excelled in more than just art. He was also a scuba diver, completing over 150 dives. Last year, he made one special trip to Cambodia, where he was born. Bobby's family fled the country during the Pol Pot dictatorship, when he was 5 years old.

Fashionable, talented and full of curiosity, Chianti Jackson Harpool lit up every room, from political fund-raisers to girls nights with friends. A Baltimore native, Chianti worked as a social worker for the homeless, before launching her dream business, Chianti's Charm City Chocolates, inspired by her father's mobile candy truck. She was 51 years old.

Valentina Blackhorse dreamed of one day leading Navajo Nation. Born and raised in Kayenta, Arizona, Valentina participated in Native American pageants, where she demonstrated her deep knowledge and affinity for Navajo culture, skills, and language. Quiet, warm, and caring, Valentina was dedicated to passing on her culture to younger generations, including her 1-year-old daughter. She was just 28 years old.

Arlene Saunders was as captivating as her soprano opera voice. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Arlene spent most of her career in Germany, performing with the Hamburg State Opera on stage and on television. She would go on to sing at the biggest opera house in the world, The Met.

Down-to-earth and elegant, Arlene moved to New York in 1986, where she married the man she loved to dance and sing with, Raymond Raskin. Arlene was 89 years old.

Abdelfattah Abdrabbo was often the first person at his Canton, Michigan, mosque arriving at 4:00 in the morning to lead the sunrise prayer. A Palestinian immigrant, Abe arrived in the U.S. in the 1970s with close to nothing.

Devoted, tireless and hardworking, he worked overtime and on holidays to build his import-export business, always with a smile on his face. His six children say he gave them the American dream. He was 65 years old.

Hailey Herrera was nurturing and compassionate, the first person her friends called for comfort and advice. The 25-year-old Bronx native was working to become a therapist. She helped care for people with mental illnesses and earned a master's degree in marriage and family therapy. Her mom says she was a ball of energy and a joy to be around.

Hailey loved throwing themed parties and making memories with her friends and family.

Ralph Pabon had an eye for fashion and a spirit of adventure. Both came through in the bridal gowns he designed in New York City. When his beloved mother remarried in 2014, Ralph walked her down the aisle. She wore the wedding dress he designed.

Gregarious and fun, Ralph loved that his most recent work as a flight attendant allowed him to explore the world. He was 51 years old.

Eighty-two-year-old Patrick Petit's family dubbed him the family philosopher, a nod to his ability to listen and offer advice. After serving in the Navy, he became a community organizer during the civil rights movement, taught sociology at a university in Minneapolis and raised three children.

His last words were a message to his grandkids: "Be happy, be kind and keep learning."

Ann Sullivan brought cartoons to life as a painter for animation studios, including Disney and Hanna-Barbera. Among the characters she helped create were the Smurfs. The North Dakota native loved to paint landscapes of the California coast and portraits of her children and grandchildren.

Her daughter says Ann exuded positivity and that, when she laughed, she did so with her whole body. Ann was 91 years old.

Dosha Joi was colorful, his friends say. He had a smile and energy that could brighten a dark room. After aging out of foster care, Dosha, or DJay, fought to better the system, particularly for foster kids in the LGBTQ community. It was a mission that took him from his home state of Wisconsin to advocate on Capitol Hill.

DJay was also a certified nursing assistant studying to become a registered nurse. He was 28 years old.

Hatsy Yasukochi was the heart of her family-run bakery in San Francisco. She knew her customers by name, and often their orders by heart. A proud mother and grandmother, Hatsy displayed family photos on the bakery walls and loved taking silly Snapchats with her five grandchildren.

As a young girl, Hatsy's family was imprisoned in internment camps during the Second World War. Her daughters say that experience gave her the perseverance she would later rely on to battle cancer. She was 80 years old.

Susan Rokus was a beloved elementary school teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, for almost five decades. A woman of faith, friends say Susan was respectful and truthful, qualities she instilled in her young students. She was particularly skilled at helping children overcome challenges with reading through empathy and positivity.

Susan also loved tea time with friends, tennis and fashion. She was 73 years old.

Hecky Powell was often referred to as the unofficial mayor of Evanston, Illinois. For 37 years, he ran Hecky's Barbecue. Their famous sauce was created by him and his parents. Hecky employed kids from all walks of life, and that commitment extended beyond his restaurant, to his social work, providing opportunities for struggling youth. The 71-year-old was also a loving father of seven.

Anyone who knew Loretta Dionisio could see she was tough. Loretta fled martial law in the Philippines in her early 20s and rose to become a graphic designer and creative director in Orlando, Florida. A cancer survivor, she traveled the world with her husband of nearly 50 years. The pair were inseparable.

Around her family, Loretta's toughness melted away. They say she was the sweetest person. Loretta was 68 years old.

Ninety-two-year-old Theodore Gaffney was a researcher and documentarian who brought great curiosity to his work. After serving in the U.S. Army following World War II, Theodore studied photography under the G.I. Bill. The Washington, D.C., native was one of the first African-Americans to photograph inside of the White House.

In 1961, he documented the Freedom Riders as they traveled through the South to fight segregation. Theodore later moved to Brazil to study the African diaspora. It was there that he met his wife, Maria.

Jess Begay Sr. of the Navajo Nation was a long-haul trucker who transported everything from explosives to milk. He taught others how to drive commercially, including his own daughter, Leslyn. She said her dad was humble and always open to learning more. He still referred to himself as a rookie, even as a 25-year veteran in the trucking industry.

His family described Jess as dedicated, prayerful, and loving. He was 73 years old.

Mary Wilson had a way with animals. She was 23 when she started working at the Maryland Zoo, and went on to become the first black woman to be promoted to senior zookeeper. Mary was a mother figure to many, including an orphan gorilla named Sylvia. Mary continued to visit Sylvia even after she left the Maryland Zoo. Sylvia always remembered her.

Mary's dedication to her work inspired her daughter Sharron to become a zookeeper too. Mary was 83.

Rene Chavez had big dreams and an active imagination, said his wife, Annette. Passionate about the animated "He-Man" series from the '80s, Rene launched a successful podcast called "Nerds on a Couch," where he and his friends discussed, debated and reviewed comics. Rene even drafted his own sci-fi stories.