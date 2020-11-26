U.S. Supreme Court blocks New York’s cap on religious services

Marcia Coyle:

This ruling, Amna, was — had a lot of writing in it, more than 30 pages, five separate opinions, all showing that there were very strong feelings on both sides and also very careful analysis.

One thing that struck me in particular was the concurring opinion in the majority by Justice Gorsuch, in which he really sort of accused the court of cutting loose the Constitution during a pandemic, not really caring so much about the religious liberty that was at stake here.

And Chief Justice Roberts in his dissenting opinion, he spent most of the opinion discussing Justice Gorsuch's language, in which he said they were not cutting loose the Constitution or ignoring the religious liberty. They were seriously examining and analyzing the issues in good faith.

And I will say this for Chief Justice Roberts. He's done this before when another justice has questioned the motivation of other justices on the court.

And then, finally, I would say the fact that Justice — the newest justice, Justice Barrett, had joined the majority, and the chief justice was in dissent. He was on the liberal side of the court. And I think that also shows that the conservatives on the court really don't need him, the role he played last term in which he was basically the center, the median justice on the court, who could calibrate or moderate the shift of the court either to the left or the right.

His role has been diminished. The five other conservative justices have that magic five votes if they need it. So, we're going to have to wait and see, I think, where Justice Barrett goes from here. She did not write separately, so we don't know what her thoughts were, other than that she agreed with the majority.

But it would have been nice to hear what her thinking was in this particular case.