On the 2020 campaign trail, Biden and Sanders clash over health care plans

Lisa Desjardins:

As they battle on policy, campaigns are also tallying up the fund-raising fight. From April through June, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg led the pack, raising $24.8 million. Three others, Biden, Sanders, his fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren, were not far behind.

California Senator Kamala Harris brought in less, but still was way ahead of the rest of the crowded field. Candidates also got their tickets for the second debate series. Of the 24 Democrats running for president, these 20 will be on stage next week in Detroit. There is one new face who made the cut, Montana Governor Steve Bullock .

It is a wide field, but appears unified on one front this week: the president's tweets telling four congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from.