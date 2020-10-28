On the ground in swing states Florida, Michigan and Texas

Judy Woodruff:

Next, we get a sense of how this final election sprint is playing across the country in some critical presidential battleground states with Tom Hudson of WLRN Public Radio and Television in Florida, Alex Samuels of The Texas Tribune, and Zoe Clark of NPR member station Michigan Radio.

It's so good to see all of you.

I should say battleground states, all of which President Trump won in 2016.

So, Tom Hudson — I'm sorry.

Alex Samuels, I'm going to come to you first.

Can we — are we really talking about Texas being competitive right now? What does it look like in the Lone Star State?