On the road, and online: How the people that inspired “Nomadland” make a living

Judy Woodruff:

This past year was no traditional year for the movies or for the Oscar awards. Audiences ratings last night were down nearly 60 percent from what they were in 2020.

But there were excellent films, performances and more diversity in the nominations.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah." Youn Yuh-jung was recognized as best supporting actress for "Minari." And Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director for "Nomadland." That film won best picture and best actress for Frances McDormand as well.

It focuses on how some Americans are having to scale back and live a minimalist lifestyle on the road.

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, reported last fall on what that life is like and spent some time with one of the nomads in the movie.

Here's a second look.

It's part of his series Unfinished Business. And a note: Portions of this story were shot before the pandemic.