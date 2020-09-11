Oregon’s governor on her state’s wildfire crisis and ongoing racial protests

Judy Woodruff:

This early fire season is historic and devastating in its scope and toll.

As Cat reported earlier, fires have merged and are moving closer to the Portland suburbs. Portland itself, at this moment, has the worst air quality of any city in the world.

The state's governor, Kate Brown, joins us now from Portland.

Governor Brown, thank you very much for joining us.

To people who have never experienced fires like this, give us a sense of what your state is dealing with.