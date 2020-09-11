Western fire crews grapple with resource shortages, misinformation in addition to flames

Cat Wise:

Yes, that's right, Judy.

Randall Rishe, who you saw in the piece, he told us today that they're really trying to provide a lot of support to the firefighters on the lines and the team members who went through this difficult firefighting experience we highlighted in our story.

But many of those team members have family and friends who are evacuated currently. And it's really taking a toll on them as they're fighting these fires.

And, of course, as you know, COVID is a big concern these days. And it is complicating all these firefighting efforts. Normally, at a fire camp like this, you would have large teams working together in one room. At this command post, they have broken those teams up into smaller rooms to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But everyone is just trying to do the best they can during this really difficult time.