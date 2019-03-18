O’Rourke’s fundraising blitz, new Gillibrand ad and what Biden might have said

Democratic candidates for president in 2020 are stepping up their campaigning. Among those crisscrossing the country, releasing ads and raising money this week were New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden may have unintentionally revealed his own campaign plans. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Judy Woodruff:
The 2020 presidential field keeps on growing, and many of the candidates showed up in key primary states this weekend to make their case. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Sen Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:
Thank you, Nevada!
Lisa Desjardins:
From Nevada, to Iowa, to Tennessee, Democratic candidates have been crisscrossing the nation in the hopes of breaking through an increasingly crowded field. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand officially entered the 2020 race this weekend, with a campaign video that takes on income inequality, discrimination and government corruption, and pivots off The Star-Spangled Banner's question about the home of the brave.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.:
Will brave win? Well, it hasn't always, and it isn't right now.
Lisa Desjardins:
Meanwhile, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, near Detroit, Michigan this morning, announced an eye-popping $6.1 million raised online in a single day last week.
Beto O’Rourke:
I think this is a great sign that in the first 24 hours this many people were able to come together.
Lisa Desjardins:
That's more than Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who pulled in $5.9 million in his first day this year. O'Rourke has not yet said how many individual donors have contributed.
The issue for Joe Biden this weekend was what he did say. Saturday in Delaware, the former vice president and not-yet-official candidate seemed to accidentally say he was in the presidential race.
Joe Biden:
I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the — if — anybody who would run.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Lisa Desjardins:
President Trump took note, tweeting this morning that Biden got tongue-tied. For his part, Mr. Trump will campaign in Michigan at the end of the month in an effort to hang onto a state that was part of his 2016 win, and where his approval rating has since lagged.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.
