What 2020 Democratic candidates are prioritizing on the campaign trail

Yet another Democrat has entered the 2020 race for president: John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado. The current field of candidates spreads across much of the political spectrum, representing a broad range of policies on taxes, health care, climate change and more. Based on his CPAC remarks, President Trump appears eager to take on any of the potential rivals. Lisa Desjardins reports.
-
William Brangham:
The field of Democrats eying the White House in 2020 keeps growing.
And, this weekend, the candidates were out all over the country making the case to voters that they're the one who can defeat President Trump and get things done.
Lisa Desjardins has more on the ongoing race.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Stressing a bipartisan record in a purple state.
-
John Hickenlooper:
I think I'm the — really the only candidate out there that has a very strong record of bringing people together and getting things done.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper today became the latest Democrat in the presidential race, adding to a diverse field in background and ideologies.
That spectrum was on display in Selma, Alabama, this weekend at events commemorating the bloody 1965 police attack on civil rights marchers there.
-
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.:
Now, on this historic day, we must now recommit ourselves to the cause of our country.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Senators Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown addressed a unity breakfast Sunday morning.
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio:
Good morning, Selma.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
But it was Sanders who attracted the largest crowds of the weekend in a kind of autobiographical tour. Saturday's stop was his childhood home turf of Brooklyn. And Sunday, in Chicago, Sanders highlighted his student activism during the civil rights movement.
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:
Those years enabled me to understand a little bit about how wars get started, to learn about racism and poverty and other social ills.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
There are now 12 Democrats running for president, falling across a political spectrum. On one side, the moderates, underscoring their bipartisan credentials, then, on the more left end, candidates advocating broad new taxes based on wealth, with money going to social programs.
That leaves the mixed middle, where candidates are warm toward larger health care programs, but so far propose more moderate tax increases.
-
Donald Trump:
I just want to be the Republican that runs against them.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
-
Lisa Desjardins:
President Trump took aim at all of his potential opponents in a freewheeling speech Saturday at CPAC, a conference for the political right. He claimed, the further left Democrats go, with ideas like the Green New Deal to move to only renewable energy, the more it helps him.
-
Donald Trump:
The Green New Deal, right, Green New Deal, I encourage it. I think it's really something that they should promote.
(LAUGHTER)
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Trump's campaign-style improvisational speech lasted two hours and two minutes.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.
