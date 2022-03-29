Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur reflects on his historic victory for ‘CODA’

Jeffrey Brown
One of the most moving moments from Sunday’s Oscars ceremony was the award for best supporting actor to Troy Kotsur, making him the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar Award. The film he appeared in, “CODA,” was also named best picture. Jeffrey Brown has our look for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
