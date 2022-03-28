Breaking down the major moments from the Academy Awards

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
Ripple effects continued Monday after some unscripted drama at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, as actor Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock on stage. But there are also many other highlights to explore. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and canvas series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: