Breaking down the major moments from the Academy Awards

Ripple effects continued Monday after some unscripted drama at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, as actor Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock on stage. But there are also many other highlights to explore. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and canvas series, "CANVAS."

