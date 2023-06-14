Outgoing White House COVID response coordinator on being prepared for another pandemic

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Audio

In the earliest days of the pandemic, Dr. Ashish Jha emerged as an authoritative and trusted voice on the issue. He's now the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, but with the public health emergency officially over, he's leaving the Biden administration this week and returning to Brown University's Public School of Health. Dr. Jha discussed his experience with Amna Nawaz.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
By —

Cybele Mayes-Osterman

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch