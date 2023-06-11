What the latest research tells us about long COVID’s most common symptoms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Laura Santhanam
Harry Zahn
Andrew Corkery
More than three years into the pandemic, physicians and researchers are still struggling to understand long COVID. A recent study at Mass General Brigham has tried to take a step toward defining the condition affecting millions of people. PBS NewsHour digital health reporter Laura Santhanam joins John Yang to discuss the findings.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Laura Santhanam is the Health Reporter and Coordinating Producer for Polling for the PBS NewsHour, where she has also worked as the Data Producer. Follow @LauraSanthanam
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
