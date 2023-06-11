What the latest research tells us about long COVID’s most common symptoms

More than three years into the pandemic, physicians and researchers are still struggling to understand long COVID. A recent study at Mass General Brigham has tried to take a step toward defining the condition affecting millions of people. PBS NewsHour digital health reporter Laura Santhanam joins John Yang to discuss the findings.

