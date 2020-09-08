Over 2 million acres have burned in California — and fire season is just beginning

Stephanie Sy:

The wildfires are sparing no corner of California, with some 20 fire conglomerates blazing. Several of those are almost completely uncontained.

In Fresno County, the Creek Fire exploded over the weekend in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying many homes and trapping campers who had descended on the area for the Labor Day weekend. People were rescued in tough conditions by helicopters dispatched by the Navy and California National Guard.

Officials monitoring the massive Bobcat Fire near Los Angeles are warning of possible evacuations and urging non-residents to stay away.