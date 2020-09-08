Why Fauci thinks a vaccine by November is ‘unlikely’

Judy Woodruff:

The fall season began and millions of children went back to school virtually today. At the same time, some colleges and universities are juggling the consequences of reopening their campuses.

Meanwhile, chief executives of nine drug companies pledged not to seek approval of a vaccine before safety and efficacy had been clearly established in clinical trials. All this came in response to concerns over the public trust.

This afternoon, I spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health. It was for a special forum for the group Research America. Here's some of our conversation.

And we began with concerns around schooling.

Dr. Fauci, as you know, this is on the mind of so many families, students returning to school. People are worried about their children. And I want to start by asking you about colleges, because there's been a lot of focus on those.

You advised last week that schools not send students back home if they test positive. What are you concerned about with colleges? Why did you make that recommendation?