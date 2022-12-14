Pakistan’s foreign minister discusses his country’s often-tense relationship with the U.S.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari:

So, let me unpack that.

As far as advocating for the world to engage with Afghanistan, that's absolutely correct. It is something that I have been insisting on, because I believe we shouldn't repeat the mistakes of the past. The last time in Afghanistan posted the — sort of the Cold War jihad, et cetera, the world up and left. And that left us with more problems and resulted in having to go back all over again.

So, absolutely, we insist, not only Pakistan, but the international community must engage with Afghanistan. As far as women's rights are concerned and women's education is concerned, I believe that it is — it within — at least, in Pakistan, we believe that women have a right to education and a right to equal space in society at all levels.

We're proud of the fact that Pakistan elected the first Muslim — female Muslim prime minister. These are examples for us. In the Afghanistan context, obviously, we encourage them to do the same for Afghan girls. And this is a commitment that they have made with the international community, with their own people, and with everybody else.

So, we do hope that they do live up to their own commitment. I would also like to note, however, that they have been in power now for maybe a little bit over a year, and one year isn't a very long time for them to be able to deliver in Afghanistan. It is a long time, however, for girls to go without an education.

So, that is why we continue to raise it with them. We encourage the fact that primary education for girls is allowed in Afghanistan. Tertiary education for girls is allowed in Afghanistan. And we look forward to the day where secondary education will also be allowed.