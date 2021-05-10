Palestinians face renewed violence in Jerusalem for protesting evictions

Amna Nawaz:

In Jerusalem today, thousands gathered to celebrate the Israeli capture of the eastern part of the city from Jordan 54 years ago. But, by early evening, they were forced to disband, as air raid sirens warning of Hamas rockets echoed through the city.

For days, the streets in nearby majority Palestinian East Jerusalem have been far from peaceful. The holy sites reek of tear gas. The stench of skunk water deployed by Israeli soldiers pollutes the air, and stun grenades light up the streets. Over the weekend, Israeli soldiers injured more than three hundred people observing the end of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Tensions are high in the Holy Land, fueled partly by the potential eviction of Palestinian families from their Jerusalem homes.