Pandemic could mean 260 million people worldwide ‘marching toward starvation’

Judy Woodruff:

This week, the United Nations World Food Program warned that, as a result of the coronavirus, the number of people facing food crisis around the world could double to 265 million people.

For how the developing world is faring, already suffering in many places from the effects of climate change and conflict, I'm joined by David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program.

David Beasley, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

First of all, you came down with COVID-19 some weeks ago, and you have been quarantined. How are you doing now?