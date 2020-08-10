Pandemic is ‘direct threat to our homeland security,’ says infectious disease expert

Peter Hotez:

Well, the strategy has been, on the U.S. side, if you call it a strategy, to always have the states out in front, let the states make their own decisions, and the federal government would provide some important support, FEMA support, manufacturing support to provide ventilators and PPE and so forth.

And it's a failed strategy. It's failed because we are the epicenter, and we continue to be. We have now — in the last seven days, we still lead the world in number of new cases and deaths.

And my proposal — and others have made similar ones — is that we need — not only need a reset, but we need the federal government in the lead. We need — not only in the back, but actually providing the directives to the states.

And that reset has different aspects, depending on the state. So, for instance, in New Hampshire and Maine, they're doing quite well, and there may not be much to do at all. But here in Texas and in Florida and Georgia, where things are dire, we may need more much more aggressive measures, in some parts, even a lockdown.

And if we can get to that containment level — and there are different definitions, one new case per 100,000 residents per day, per…