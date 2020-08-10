What Trump’s executive actions mean for struggling U.S. workers

Lisa Dejardins:

Let me answer that last question first, Judy.

It is not clear any of this money will get to the unemployed. It will be state by state. And if it goes out, it will take many weeks. So, let me break down a little bit of why that is. First, there is the issue that each state must opt in to this idea. And each state must itself contribute $100 per person per week.

Many states may not have that money right now. So, states have to choose this. Also, they may have to go through some process inside the state.

So, let's say a state does decide to participate in this. The next issue is that the president is using money from the disaster assistance fund, which is meant for things like hurricanes. But that fund is only so large. And when you do the math, Judy, it looks like, talking to experts and people on — in both parties, that this money would only last for five or six weeks' worth of these payments.

So, the third problem, Judy, is, if a state does sign up and wants these payments, it is going to take them a long amount of time, most states, weeks to months to change their unemployment system to get these checks rolling.

So, Judy, what could happen here is, if a state does accept these payments, does allow it to go to their citizens, it could take them so long to actually get that system going, that, in the end, there may just be one check, and it may come out just as the money is running out.

So, at best, this is short-term, Judy. And, for many states, it may not happen at all.