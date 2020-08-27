What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 4

Pandemic makes learning even harder for Uganda's refugee children

By —

Isabel Nakirya

Audio

A new report out from UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, says that at the global height of the pandemic, nearly half a billion children could not access remote learning during lockdowns. Distance education is even harder for hundreds of thousands of children living in dire conditions, such as those at this Ugandan refugee camp. Special correspondent Isabel Nakirya reports from Kampala.

By —

Isabel Nakirya

