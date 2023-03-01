Parents concerned as new state laws restrict rights of transgender children

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
Across the country, at least 150 bills have been filed by Republican legislators targeting transgender Americans. Roughly 100 of those bills specifically restrict doctors and other providers from offering transition-related health care for minors. We hear from concerned parents whose children are most impacted and William Brangham discusses the bills with Erin Reed.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
