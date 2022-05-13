Parents nationwide struggle with a critical baby formula shortage

A baby formula shortage has become a major problem for parents around the U.S., one without quick solutions. About 40 percent of formula is out of stock nationwide due to supply chain disruptions, inflation and a recall by one of the biggest producers. Meanwhile, the White House announced steps to address the shortage. Brian Dittmeier, of the National WIC Association, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

