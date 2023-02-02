Pedestrian deaths in U.S. reach highest level in 40 years

Pete Buttigieg:

I do think that there's a disconnect between the amount of damage, harm and death that's happening on our roadways and the amount of attention that it gets.

If this were happening in any other mode of transportation, air travel, for example, America would be up in arms. And yet I'm afraid that this country has become used to roadway deaths, whether we're talking about pedestrian, bicycle or vehicle occupants.

It's happened so much and it's happened to so many people that so many of us know that we act and think sometimes as if it were inevitable, as if we were all living in a country at war for as long as we can remember.

The truth is, it is preventable. Not only is the amount of death happening on our roadways proportional — in its proportion similar to that of gun violence. It's also disproportionate to what's happening in a lot of other Western countries. And that tells us that, if we make different choices, have different policies,make different kinds of investments, like the ones we're announcing this week, we can make a difference.

And I think the only tolerable level of roadway death in America is zero. We have to set ourselves on a course toward doing just that.