Why U.S. pedestrian deaths are at their highest level in almost 30 years

Judy Woodruff:

Pedestrian deaths are the highest they have been since 1990. Nearly 50,000 people have died on U.S. roads since 2009, according to federal statistics.

The reasons vary. Some blame cell phones and distracted driving. Others say sprawling cities and wide roads are the bigger culprits.

A team of student reporters from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University has been investigating what victims' families and advocates says are slow changes to a deadly problem.

Here's Arren Kimbel-Sannit with that report.