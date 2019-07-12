Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez expose Democrats’ big divide

Lisa Desjardins:

So, Pelosi compromised, agreeing to a more generic border funding bill that didn't require better treatment. The only Democrats voting no? Those same four freshmen, sometimes called the squad.

And Ocasio-Cortez's office went further. Her chief of staff raised race in a tweet that attacked moderate Democrats, writing: "They certainly seem hell-bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did the '40s."

He deleted those words, but a few days later, Pelosi told The New York Times the group made themselves irrelevant, saying: "They're four people, and that's how many votes they got."

Then, on Wednesday, Pelosi went behind closed doors with her caucus, making an extraordinary plea for unity, at one point saying that members should come to her with complaints, not tweet about one another.

But the squad of four felt they were being wrongly scolded. And Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post: "It was just outright disrespectful, the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color."

That comment resonated with another prominent Democrat, progressive caucus leader Pramila Jayapal, who also said: "I don't think the speaker is used to having a group of members who have bigger Twitter followings than her," which brings us back to Pelosi's response.