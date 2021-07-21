Pelosi blocked Trump allies Jordan, Banks from Jan. 6 committee. Now what?

Lisa Desjardins:

Quite an unusual decision and an unusual day here, Judy.

First of all, to explain to viewers, Pelosi was able to do this because she herself set up this committee as a select committee of the House. And in the bill that set up this committee, it gave her the power to veto any of the Republicans' choices from Mr. McCarthy.

She used the power today. And I want to look at who we're talking about. Leader McCarthy made five appointments. We look at the five faces of the people who were — he wanted on the committee. There they are.

Two of them, as you said, Jim Jordan and then also Jim Banks there at the top left were the ones that she had issues with. The other three were going to be allowed to remain on the committee, but they have, in fact, said they will not participate now.

Now, so why Banks and Jordan specifically? That's a question we have all been asking. Now, Jordan, you should know, is someone who is seen potentially as a material witness in this case because he did work with President Trump's legal team in — on questions about the certification of the election.

Now, as for these two men, one reason this is raising a lot of eyebrows is because of their positions within the House. I want to talk a little bit about that. Jim Jordan, as many of our viewers will know, is the number one Republican, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and then Jim Banks also someone behind the scenes who's very important. He chairs the Republican Study Committee, which is the largest caucus. The majority of Republicans are in that group.

Both of them did vote to object to the election results on January 6, after the insurrection. But there were others named who also objected that Pelosi didn't remove.

Jim Banks, why was he rejected by Pelosi? He's someone who's not seen as throwing punches the way that Jim Jordan is. I'm told it's because of a statement that Mr. Banks, Representative Banks made earlier this week about the committee itself. Let's take a look at this.

This was his statement, and he was becoming the ranking member on the committee. He wrote that: "Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives."

Now, on the one hand, this is actual normal partisan rhetoric in these very heated times. But talking to those around Speaker Pelosi, they say this was her call, and they really want a serious investigation here. Their conclusion was that Representative Banks and Representative Jordan would not be serious, would not lead to a serious investigation.

However, of course, they differ. They say this is partisan tactics, that Democrats are going to use this issue in the next election. And they say, essentially, this is a sham by Pelosi.

I asked her, how does she respond to being called someone playing politics? She told me these exact words, Judy. She said: "Perhaps you have mistaken me for someone who cares about that."

So she doesn't really care about what Republicans are saying about her. She's focused on what this committee is right now and what it will do.