Pelosi on latest pandemic relief bill, expanding COVID-19 testing and Trump

Judy Woodruff:

And now, with the bill on its way to the House for a vote, we bring in the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. She joins us from Capitol Hill.

Madam Speaker, thank you very much for talking with us.

We just heard Lisa lay out the main elements of this legislation. Tell us what you think the main difference this bill is going to make for people.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.: Well, as usual, Lisa did a very good job of putting forth the particulars of the legislation.

Thank you, Lisa.

What's important here, though — and let me begin — I always use temporal markers. Two weeks ago from today, this Tuesday, two weeks ago, the 7th of April, the secretary of the Treasury called me and said: I need $250 billion. That would be a quarter-of-a-trillion dollars. And it will be on the Senate floor in 48 hours.

Quarter-of-a-trillion dollars in 48 hours. I said: I don't think so.

The very next day, on April 8, House and Senate Democrats proposed an alternative that would reach the underbanked, so many of the small businesses, as well as expanding opportunities for those involved in the PPP, also with the recognition that we're only going to open up our economy if we can address the testing, testing, testing, contact tracing, and other issues that relate to science and health, in addition to the economy.

They are so connected.

So, that was two days later. On the 9th of April, Leader McConnell brought to the floor legislation that said, this is it, 250 for PPP, which we fully support, but, nonetheless, we needed to do more, and adjust for those who were underserved by it. This is it. This is all we're going to do, and the Democrats are holding this up.

The fact is, he was holding up what came to the floor, and they just passed, under his leadership, with Chuck Schumer, the legislation that was proposed on that — on the floor that day, but he rejected, our legislation that is much fairer, much surer in recognition of the use of science in how we go forward.

So, we consider this very positive and a good use of the time that it took. It could have been saved, if they accepted then what they're accepting now.

What remains, though, is for us to go forward with another bill. And we can talk about that if you wish.