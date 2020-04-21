The cascading economic effects of plummeting oil prices

Judy Woodruff:

The historic declines in global oil prices continued today, with negative effects seen in stock markets around the world.

The sharp collapse in oil prices reflects the broader drop in demand all across areas of the economy, as business activity everywhere remains at a near standstill.

For a closer look at all this and whether oil's decline could be a harbinger of trouble to come in other sectors, we turn to The New York Times economics reporter Neil Irwin, who has been following all these developments closely.

So, Neil, first question. Give us a little bit of background. What is behind this massive drop in oil prices right now?