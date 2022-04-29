Heavy casualties and low morale hamper Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn

With the war raging in eastern Ukraine, there is a divide between the war aims declared by the Russian high command in Moscow, and the reality of the war on the ground. Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of the Silverado Policy Accelerator, a Washington-based think tank, joins Amna Nawaz for more on the state of the war in Ukraine.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn

