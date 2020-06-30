Pelosi says ‘Grim Reaper’ McConnell delaying lifesaving pandemic aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Well, the Senate has not acted in a way that is — that makes a difference.

So, the question is for the Republicans in the Senate, are they willing to have a negotiation with the Democrats in the Senate? And then we will take — Congress will work its will from there.

But we're not going to negotiate as to how many choke holds would be a compromise between the House and the Senate? No, that's not going to happen. They — we ban choke holds. They don't. Are we supposed to negotiate what common ground we might find? No. No choke holds. That's our position.

But it doesn't mean there couldn't be some other areas where we might have some — a negotiation. But that's up to the — Mitch McConnell has called himself the Grim Reaper, that any legislation that goes over there will die in the Senate cemetery.

It's a most unfortunate metaphor or term, analogy to use, when people are dying because of the coronavirus, and he will not engage in testing, tracing, treating, and distancing, with a strategic plan, where he will not open up to real negotiations on what we do about ending police brutality, recognizing that many of our men and women in blue honorably perform their duties, but some don't. And that has to stop.

McConnell wants a pause. He wants a pause. Well, a pause isn't happening in hunger in America, where people are going to food banks who never thought they would. Hunger — rent is not pausing in America, and we passed a bill to help with that. But he is — you know, the Grim Reaper is going to put a stop to that, a pause to that.

So, I do believe that they understand that, if we don't act to invest in our economy soon, that the consequences are going to be even worse than they are now.

Don't take it from me. Just ask the chairman of the Fed, who testified to Congress to that effect. Just talk to the chairman — the secretary of the Treasury, who knows that we have to do something.

But, but, again, they don't want to admit the consequences of COVID, so they don't want to do testing. They don't want to admit the test — the consequences of COVID, so they don't want to honor our heroes in this and compensate for the dollars spent to — on the — and the revenue lost.

So, it is a — there is a big difference here. But you know what? We have to put the other stuff behind us, go forward and, as you say, try to find the common ground that is necessary to meet the needs of the American people, to open our economy, to honor our heroes, to put money in the pockets of the American people.

And when we do so, we're also going to be fighting for voting at home in the court. And the — now, don't forget, speaker.gov/heroesact, look up and see how much money is spent in any region in the country you have ever lived.

And then understand it's one-half of what they spent on their tax scam, benefiting 1 percent of the population, with no stimulus to the economy, except heaping billions of dollars of debt onto our children.

Six hundred dollars. Please.