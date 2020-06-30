What happened in Arizona? A public health expert explains the state’s virus surge

Will Humble:

Yes.

We — yesterday, we — the state health director and the governor announced that we're in what's called crisis standards of care. I hope many of your other states never get to this stage. Essentially, it's a process by which, in our hospitals, doctors and health care providers are in a position where they need to make really important decisions about who gets the limited care that's available.

Essentially, it's something that happens when the resources that you have are inadequate to treat the people that need care. And that's not just COVID patients. It's everybody.

So, when you're in crisis standards of care, it applies to the entire spectrum. It applies to everybody that needs care. And so that's where we are, sadly, today. And, unfortunately, this is something that was avoidable.

It goes back to that root cause I discussed earlier, that, as you — and I encourage everybody in all the other states, as you emerge from your stay-at-home orders, make sure that your elected officials put in compliance criteria that are enforceable, and that you leverage the areas that you can leverage, so that you buy mobilize your stakeholders into doing the right thing, because that's not — we didn't do that.