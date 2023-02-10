Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn election

Geoff Bennett:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is at the center of two DOJ investigations this week. The FBI found one additional classified document during a search of his Indiana home today, after a small number were discovered last month.

And, yesterday, reports surfaced that Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Trump's efforts to hold onto power. That makes the former vice president the highest-ranking official so far to be called on for information about January 6.

Neal Katyal served as the acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, and joins us now.

Neal, it's great to see you.

The first question is this. Would the special counsel, Jack Smith, take this extraordinary step of issuing a criminal subpoena to the former vice president unless he was very serious about prosecuting Donald Trump?