February 10, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Defense Department says it shot down another object that crossed into U.S. airspace over Alaska. Aid begins to reach remote regions in Turkey and Syria as more survivors are rescued, offering glimpses of hope amid the earthquake's vast destruction. Plus, former Vice President Mike Pence is subpoenaed and the FBI finds another classified document at his home.

