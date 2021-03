After a mass shooting left 10 dead in his state, Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse told Judy Woodruff that gun violence is a "pervasive" problem, and has "metastasized" across the country. The Democrat also said that it's time for the country to "muster the political will" and enact gun laws to prevent future shootings. Monday's shooting was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in under a week.