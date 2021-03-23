Tuesday on the NewsHour, Colorado mourns as a suspect is charged in the death of 10 people in Boulder, the country's second mass shooting in less than a week. Then, we report from the border as more unaccompanied minors cross into the U.S. and thousands are sent back to Mexico. Also, questions arise about the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of incomplete data regarding its efficacy.
Tuesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Suspect charged in Colorado shooting as Senate debates gun control6 min
-
‘Pervasive’ gun violence has ‘metastasized’ across country, Rep. Neguse says7 min
-
News Wrap: Fauci says U.S. may see COVID surge like Europe without public health measures6 min
-
HHS to open new holding facility as migrant presence, confusion on border grows7 min
-
Democratic Senators threaten to block Biden nominees over lack of AAPI representation8 min
-
AstraZeneca scrambles to address concerns about vaccine efficacy data6 min
-
Remembering the lives lost in Atlanta shootings2 min
-
Separated by only a few miles, geographic quirk forces families apart during pandemic6 min
-
Therapy dog Max helps people find the spring in their step5 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.