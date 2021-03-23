What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 23, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Colorado mourns as a suspect is charged in the death of 10 people in Boulder, the country's second mass shooting in less than a week. Then, we report from the border as more unaccompanied minors cross into the U.S. and thousands are sent back to Mexico. Also, questions arise about the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of incomplete data regarding its efficacy.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: