Peter Piot spent his career chasing viruses. Then COVID-19 ‘got’ him

Peter Piot:

Well, after spending most of my adult life fighting viruses, from Ebola to particularly HIV, a virus got me.

And on the 19th of March, I came down really pretty — within a few hours, with very severe headache, splitting headache, high fever, my allergies and my muscles. Everything ached. And I got really, really exhausted.

And for seven days, I was in the hospital with oxygen, and until it was at the level that, you know, I could go back home. And things continued to improve. I had also bacterial pneumonia. I was treated for that.

But I was still completely knocked out. It's really when — as if you're hit by a truck or sort of a bus. And then, suddenly, gradually, I started experiencing shortness of breath. I went to the hospital again. And they diagnosed me with a post-COVID — well, a pneumonia that's the result of — not of the virus directly, but of the inflammatory reaction.

One of the things I didn't know was that it can be so chronic, that people have kidney problems, people have chronic lung problems, cardiac problems.