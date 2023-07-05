Philadelphia district attorney discusses what needs to be done to curb gun violence

Amna Nawaz:

We return now to the city of Philadelphia, where a mass shooting on the eve of July 4 left five people dead.

The suspect, 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, was arraigned today on a host of charges, including five counts of first-degree murder. And in response to the shootings, the Philadelphia mayor announced this afternoon that the city is suing to firearm parts manufacturers.

Joining me now is district attorney of Philadelphia Larry Krasner.

DA Krasner, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

I want to start with that lawsuit that the mayor just announced. The city is suing two companies, Polymer 80 and JSD Supply.

What can you tell us about why the city is taking that move now?