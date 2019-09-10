Photographer Robert Frank’s lens on American life

Amna Nawaz:

Frank emigrated to New York in 1947, and started work at "Harper's Bazaar," but he soon became aware of many of the stark contrasts in American society.

That perspective was a driving force behind his most celebrated work, 1957's "The Americans." Starting in 1955, Frank crisscrossed the country, snapping 28,000 photos in just two years, ultimately culling them down to a collection of just 83.

His work was in sharp contrast to more traditional, optimistic photos of the time. Frank reflected on that work in "Don't Blink."