Police tactics again under scrutiny in wake of killing of Tyre Nichols

Radley Balko:

Well, I don't know what it tells us about how they're trained.

What it does tell us is that these units are — that they are designed to suppress crime basically at any cost. I agree with Mr. Crump. I mean, if you watch that video, horrifying as it is, I mean, there's an almost sort of casualness to the way they go about beating Tyre Nichols.

At one point, they — one of them stops and ties his shoes. They catch their breath and help one officer find his glasses. It's one thing for police officers to get caught up in the moment, to have sort of a rush of adrenaline and maybe make bad decisions.

This was extended. This was over a long period of time. And so I think what that tells us that, while these are supposed to be elite police units, they are supposed to be the best of the best, they end up actually concentrating some of the worst aspects of policing, which is abuse, excessive force, and this kind of militaristic attitude of seeing sort of the people they're supposed to be serving as an enemy, a very sort of us-vs.-them mentality and approach to the job.