Political, business dynamics prompt ‘stunning reversal’ on Amazon NYC headquarters

J. David Goodman:

That's right.

I mean, that's what was amazing about this decision today and what made it so unexpected, that, even though you had had opposition that was growing in strength and seemed to have scored a win last week, when one of the main opponents in the local — or in the state Senate, a local state senator, was put on a board that actually had veto power over this deal, even though you had that, you still had the sense that the governor, who was very much in favor of it, and the mayor of New York City were going to find a way through the political impasse, that it wasn't too big a hurdle.

And you have seen — land use deals in New York City are often fraught and take a long time to get through, and have vocal opposition, loud protests.

But Amazon, as the people that I have spoken to today have said, the executives were not expecting this kind of negativity. They felt they were invited to New York, and they wanted to be welcomed here, and that they weren't prepared to wait a full year before the deal actually finally got approved at the state level, and sort of endure this negativity and this — these attacks for that time.

And so they decided late last night, we're told, to pull the plug. And then they called the governor and the mayor this morning, and said, we're not going to come there after all.