Political scientist Ian Bremmer on the world’s ability to address major global crises

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic, climate crisis and extreme political polarization, the dangers currently facing the world are stark. A new book, "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World," delves into those topics. Author Ian Bremmer, who runs the Eurasia Group, a global risk research and consulting firm, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.

