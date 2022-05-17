Why the GOP has a history of attracting populist views

Leave your feedback
If history is any guide, Republicans are poised to retake control of the House of Representatives after this year's midterm elections. But a battle is underway within the GOP about its beliefs and its future. Matthew Continetti, author of the new book, "The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism," joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
