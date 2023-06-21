Poll shows Americans’ trust in Supreme Court remains low

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
This week marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. It also marks critical days in the current Supreme Court term with major rulings expected on affirmative action, religious and LGBTQ+ rights. This as trust in the court remains low, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
