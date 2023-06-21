Poll shows Americans’ trust in Supreme Court remains low

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

By —

Kyle Midura

Audio

This week marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. It also marks critical days in the current Supreme Court term with major rulings expected on affirmative action, religious and LGBTQ+ rights. This as trust in the court remains low, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
By —

Kyle Midura

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch