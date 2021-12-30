One former foster child’s simple approach to fixing a broken system

Amna Nawaz:

There are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S. And while the pandemic has made life even more difficult for these vulnerable kids, many say the foster care system itself has been putting them at risk for decades.

Special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault sat down with one former foster child who's now on a mission to fix the system by helping families stay together in the first place.

It's part of our Race Matters series and Charlayne's ongoing reporting on racism in America.