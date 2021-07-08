Poorer nations are ‘perilously at risk’ as delta variant spreads. Can the U.S. help?

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo:

Yes, I mean, I think in the beginning part of this pandemic, there was this false narrative that this was a virus that was only affecting rich countries, and that there were certain countries and parts of the world that were largely spared.

We are now seeing that that was an absolutely false assumption. And, unfortunately, I think it maybe took off some of the pressure to make sure that we not only developed vaccines, but that we developed plans, real operational plans, to make sure we share the vaccines that we do produce.

And we are seeing this virus ravage all parts of the globe. And really any country that as of now hasn't been able to vaccinate large portions of the population and haven't had a large surge of cases remains perilously at risk.

We are seeing the virus surging in parts of the world where they had been previously successful at containing the spread of the virus, but these new variants outpace those efforts. It is very hard to keep up with the traditional public health methods that countries have been using.

And, really, the only pathway to the prevention of this incredible loss of life and to return to normal for the globe is to ensure that all countries have access to vaccines, so that they can protect their populations.